Simon Cowell put quite a scare into the public when he broke his back after falling off his electric bike at the end of last summer. The music producer and TV personality was quickly rushed to the hospital and eventually had a five-hour surgery that involved him having fusions and a metal rod inserted into his back. While many were worried about him for a while, Cowell has since recovered and is about to make his return to America’s Got Talent. The reality TV judge originally had another gig lined up as well, but it now seems he’s decided to opt out of it.