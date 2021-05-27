Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Is It Illegal in Maine to Break a Car’s Window to Rescue a Dog?

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Q97.9
Q97.9
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether or not it's illegal in Maine to break out a car window in order to reach a dog on a hot day is kind of a gray area, but could get you arrested. I asked Bangor's Animal Control Officer, Trisha Bruen last week, and she said it's kind of a 'gray area.' While it's technically not illegal to break the window, it's entirely possible the vehicle's owner could charge you with criminal mischief. Not only could you be charged for breaking in, but you could pay even more if the vehicle's owner sues you for damages. So she offered some suggestions on things you could do to help make sure the dog is healthy, and not suffering in the heat. Plus she had some tips for dog owners about how to know when a ride is not a good idea.

wjbq.com
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Window#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

120 Foot Long Banana Split to Break Maine Record Sunday in Saco

The best news of all is after it's constructed - we get to eat it!. Saco Main Street is going for the Maine record of the longest banana split. The current record holder is The Woods at Canco in Portland with a 60-foot long banana split set back in 2019. Saco wants to DOUBLE that for 120 feet of authentic banana splitness.
Posted by
Q97.9

After 8 Years, This Bethel, Maine Amusement Park is Open Once Again

For 8 years, people who live and travel through Bethel, Maine have driven past a closed amusement park on North Road off Route 2. That all changed in June when Big Adventure Center opened once again. Big Adventure Center originally offered mini-golf, laser tag, rock climbing, bowling, an arcade and...
Windham, MEPosted by
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Person on the Other Side of the Windham, Maine Dairy Queen Drive Thru Speaker

To the person taking orders at the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Windham on the evening of June 7:. I can only imagine how your day was going. Dairy Queen was busy on the evening I came to get Blizzards for my girlfriend, her daughter and myself. It was around 7 p.m., the thermometer in my car said it was still 92° and I wasn't the only one who thought getting Blizzards would be a great way to help beat the heat.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

How to Keep Your Pet Safe During The Humid Maine Summer

Maine has seen unusually high temperatures for this time of year. Technically it's not even summer yet but temperatures have reached the upper 80s and into the 90s as of late and Mainers are feeling it. It's not just the Maine humans though, pets are going through it too. And...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Posted by
Q97.9

Adorable Mama Turtle Makes Nest At Bangor Bookstore

Books-A-Million on Bangor Mall Boulevard in Bangor may not have the kind of traffic in the mall area that it used to have, but that doesn't mean that it hasn't seen new visitors lately. Such is the case of what was shared on Facebook a few days ago from the...
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...
Oxford, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Over 100 Volunteers Building Home in Oxford for Local Army Vet in Only 12 Days

Who needs Ty Pennington when you have an army of volunteers. A Soldier's Journey Home is a 100% volunteer organization based out of Tennesee. It is made up of mostly active and retired firefighters and veterans from 15 states, including Maine. They have volunteers from around the country here to build a mortgage-free smart home for Christy, a double amputee who was injured while serving as part of a peacekeeping mission in Asia in 2006.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Augusta Police Need Your Help Locating Missing Metal Flowers

According to a Facebook post made by the Augusta Maine Police Department, they need your help locating a missing item. At some point in recent days, a bouquet of metal flowers was removed from a gravesite at Mt. Hope Cemetary in Augusta, and the Augusta Police Department needs your help finding them.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Bangor Schools Will Have A ‘Heat Day’ Instead Of A Snow Day Today

I remember my freshman year of high school, I was out late a lot. I had just joined my first cover band, and started playing the Maine bar circuit at 15. The agreement was, I had to go to school no matter how tired I was. I also remember gettiing kicked out of Algebra because I kept dozing off in class because it was friggin' hot in the room.