I do not have a dog, and apparently, I do not need one to visit this impressive dog park and drinkery in Menomonee Falls, Wis. (greater Milwaukee). “The Hounds & Tap caters to dogs and dog lovers, but all humans are welcome, whether they own a dog or not,” says the press release. My family has been dogless since our two pugs died and our son arrived, but maybe now is the time to get one. Maybe two! Why, my partner asks? Well, for starters rescue pugs need homes (go here!), but also more selfishly, I want to visit The Hounds & Tap. It’s only a seven-hour drive from Cleveland. Totally worth it once you hear the details.