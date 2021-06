Curse, bless me now with your fierce tears, I pray. ― Dylan Thomas, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night. Happy Father’s Day. We’re celebrating with a gallery of vintage photographs from Robert E. Jackson’s hymned collection. The technology changes but sepia or technicolor, the sentiment is timeless. This is about love. Because no matter how edgy, handsome and cool you are and want to be, being a dad happens to a lot of us. It’s what you become. And it’s fabulous. Pay no heed to flat-footed naysayers who ask if you’ve ‘got a pass’ to go out to live the boy’s own dream of posing, drinking and leering. The eternal lad is the stuff of aspirational magazines and reality TV. Being a father is the best. So here’s to dad and to his dad, whose voices you hear when you speak and mannerisms you ape by some weird genetically fired muscle memory.