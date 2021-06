The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the early gains in order to fall back towards the 4230 level. This is a market that has been grinding higher for quite some time, and the fact that we are waiting on the Federal Reserve does make a certain amount of sense that we would have a slight pullback. That being said, I think it is only a matter of time before the buyers come back in, either at the 4200 level or Navy even the 50 day EMA which I think will attract a lot of attention.