Richmond, VA

Governor Northam Announces 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program Participants

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced today the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants. Former Governor Chuck Robb established the program in 1982, giving rising college seniors, graduating seniors, and graduate students an opportunity to gain firsthand experience working under Cabinet secretaries and alongside staff in the Office of the Governor. For the first time in the program’s history, all Fellows will receive a stipend of $3,600. This is the result of Governor Northam’s commitment to remove barriers to opportunity and an historic investment into the program through his proposed budgets over the last two years. “We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Fellows to the Governor’s Office and the unique perspectives, energy, and experiences that each one of them brings to our Administration,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth is fortunate to have these talented young Virginians serving in state government and I look forward to their contributions as we continue working to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Virginia.” Each Fellow is placed in a division of the Office of the Governor for the duration of the summer. Through a variety of projects, Fellows will sharpen their leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the work and decision-making at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch. The Fellows also learn from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and take field trips across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s Fellows Program is open to students at Virginia colleges and universities as well as Virginia residents studying outside of the Commonwealth. Below is a list of the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants:

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
