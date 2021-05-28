At 94, Houston sculptor David Adickes still a giant on the local art scene

Driving from France to Portugal many years ago, David Adickes picked up a couple of hitchhikers and made a detour to the fishing village of Port Lligat, Spain. His plan, Adickes says, was to see Salvador Dalí, which is how he and his companions found themselves sitting on a beach beside two 8-foot eggs and a sea-soaked piano. Completing the surreal scene: Dalí, clad in a short terrycloth robe, descended from a rocky perch, his swimsuit in hand and his hour-hand dangling at 6 o’clock for all to see.