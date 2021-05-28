Cancel
Houston, TX

At 94, Houston sculptor David Adickes still a giant on the local art scene

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving from France to Portugal many years ago, David Adickes picked up a couple of hitchhikers and made a detour to the fishing village of Port Lligat, Spain. His plan, Adickes says, was to see Salvador Dalí, which is how he and his companions found themselves sitting on a beach beside two 8-foot eggs and a sea-soaked piano. Completing the surreal scene: Dalí, clad in a short terrycloth robe, descended from a rocky perch, his swimsuit in hand and his hour-hand dangling at 6 o’clock for all to see.

Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Here's What We Loved about Art Car This Year

Last weekend The Orange Show heralded Houston’s return to semi-normalcy with a special version of its much-loved Art Car. No, it wasn’t an Art Car Parade, filled with thousands of Houstonians cheering various mobile masterpieces while crammed tightly together alongside the parade route, like in the 33 years past, but it sure was a heck of a lot of fun.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
bizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Houston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
Posted by
KHOU

India the tiger getting adjusted to new home

HOUSTON — India the tiger is getting used to his new environment at a wildlife sanctuary in North Texas. India was found last weekend after being missing for several days after he was spotted walking around a west Houston neighborhood on May 9. The 9-month-old tiger cub was taken to...
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.