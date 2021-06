Whether you love cycling, want to work up a sweat in a class or you're new to it all, we've got you covered. There are so many observed holidays of big and small magnitude throughout the year, so it’s highly likely that you wouldn’t know that today, June 3, is designated as World Bicycle Day. But considering all the ways in which bikes have been embraced, especially during the pandemic, not only as a means of transportation but also for fitness and to be outside without being too close to others, it’s one we should celebrate. And plenty of Black women and men have embraced cycling, so much so that a number of studios and clubs owned and operated by Black people have popped up around the country for novice and expert bicyclists alike to join. Some are newer, others have been around for some time. They all managed to survive and even thrive during the pandemic, which is a major feat as many were forced to switch things up, either going virtual or taking classes outdoors over the last year.