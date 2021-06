When he was a kid, Urian Hackney would wait outside his father and uncle's rehearsal space trying to build up the courage to ask whether he could play the drum kit. "I was pretty young, so I was really shy," he recalls. "It was this project studio they'd built in the garage, and I'd just sit outside the door psyching myself up and giving myself these little pep talks, like: 'OK, I'm going to go down there. And I'm going to ask to play drums. I'm going to do it!'"