Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Why Indiana's governor and attorney general are feuding over emergency powers

Bedford Times-Mail
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita have been quarreling over whether the governor has the legal authority to challenge a piece of legislation in court. The dispute has raised eyebrows over the unusual Republican Party infighting in Indiana. Holcomb is in his second and final term as governor. Rokita, a former Congressman and secretary of state who is widely believed to be a contender to replace Holcomb in four years, is starting his first year as the state's top lawyer.

www.tmnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Attorney General#Indiana Supreme Court#Lawsuits#Republican Party#House#Senate#The Legislative Council#Indystar#The General Assembly#Statehouse#The Legislative Branch#Marion Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Weekly jobless claims rise for first time since April

New weekly applications for unemployment insurance rose last week for the first time since April, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. In the week ending June 12, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims totaled 412,000, rising by 37,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 375,000. Claims had fallen in every consecutive week since the week ending May 1 before last, setting a series of new post-lockdown record lows.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...
BusinessNBC News

Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, raises expectations for rising inflation

The Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady Wednesday, but drastically raised its forecast for inflation and shifted up the timeline for a rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been down by around 146 points, fell another 150 points after the announcement, which came at the end of the Fed's two-day monetary policymaking meeting.