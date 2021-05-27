Cancel
Cancer

Cyclin E in normal physiology and disease states

By Chen Chu
cell.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyclin E, a cell cycle protein, has a variety of non-canonical, cell cycle-independent physiological roles, such as regulating liver function, neurophysiology, spermatogenesis, and stem cell maintenance. The diversity of the physiological functions of cyclin E is achieved through activation or inhibition of CDKs, and possibly also via kinase-independent mechanisms. Cyclin...

www.cell.com
#Lung Cancer#Cyclin D1#Breast Cancer#Embryonic Stem Cell#E1#E2#Cdk2 Independent#Cullin 3#Neuroepithelial#Aspm#Rna
