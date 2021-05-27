Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Author Talks: Shankar Vedantam on the power and paradox of self-deception

By Article (6 pages)
mckinsey.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Author Talks, McKinsey Global Publishing’s Raju Narisetti chats with Shankar Vedantam, the host of NPR’s Hidden Brain podcast, about his new book, Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain (W.W. Norton, March 2021). In the book, Vedantam and coauthor Bill Mesler argue that, paradoxically, self-deception—normally believed to do harm to us, to our communities, and to the planet—can also play a vital role in our success and well-being. An edited version of the conversation follows.

www.mckinsey.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Deception#Deception#Podcast#Mental Health#Npr#Hidden Brain
Related
wintersexpress.com

Writing during the pandemic – Author Talk June 16

Writing is a solitary pursuit, but writers depend on contact with others for research, for informal critiques and formal editing, for support and solidarity, and to make sure they don’t go batty staring at the blank page. Professional writers are called on to speak and read their work to live audiences; they teach and lead workshops and make appearances to promote their books. So how has the pandemic affected the life of an author?
sdpb.org

In The Moment: 'Hidden Brain' Host Shankar Vedantam Talks "Useful Delusions"

In the Moment, June 11, 2021 Show 1068. On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the state has entered the Cooperative Interstate Shipping agreement. This program gives South Dakota meat processors the ability to sell their products across state lines. Dustin Oedekoven is the state veterinarian, he joins us with more.
Essence

Kechi Okwuchi Talks Survival, Singing and Self-Love for Face Equality Month

As one of two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash, Okwuchi is using her platform as an entertainer to bring attention to the discrimination of those with facial differences. Kechi Okwuchi is a survivor. As one of two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December...
Thrive Global

Alyssa Arnol: “Pay attention to self-talk”

Pay attention to self-talk. We often fail to really listen to our inner voices. They kind of operate in the background so we don’t pay a lot of attention to what they’re saying to us. Sometimes they’re supportive and other times… not so much. We have to remember, though, that our thoughts are not facts. Still, we need to be aware that those stories we tell ourselves really shape how we feel, behave and engage the world.
kffb.com

Empowering Self Discovery Novel Inspired by Real Life Experiences by Arkansas Author

“Every Scar Tells a Story” by Victoria K. Mavis and Angelo R. Senese is a fictionalized account of Mavis’ life experiences as a person who chose victory over victimhood. The novel follows main character, Liz Harris, a smart and talented woman who is struggling financially. Alongside her life coach, Rhonda Jackson, Liz begins her healing journey to resolve inner conflicts that include feelings of rejection, self-doubt and inadequacy stemming from a childhood accident that left her reliant on a metal crutch.
Books & LiteratureEos

Why Contribute to a Scientific Book?

AGU believes that books still play an important role in the scientific literature and in professional development. As part of our publications program, we continue to publish traditional books but are also seeking to innovate in how we collate, present, and distribute material. However, we are aware that some scientists are skeptical about the value of being involved in book projects, either as a volume editor or as a chapter author. One common concern is that the process of preparing books for publication is much slower than journals. There is also a perception that book content is not as easily discoverable as journal articles. Some people may feel that the era of the book has passed now that technology has changed the ways in which we find and interact with written material. Here we give responses to some of the questions and concerns that we frequently hear and explain advantages of choosing AGU-Wiley for a book project.
The Daily Collegian

Talk to explore power of taxonomy and embedding in text mining

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jiawei Han, Michael Aiken Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will present a talk as part of the Penn State Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence Distinguished Lecture Series at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 via Zoom. In the talk, Han will discuss his work to explore the power of taxonomy and embedding in text mining.
Books & Literaturetheihs.org

The Constitution of Knowledge with Jonathan Rauch

The Institute for Humane Studies invites you to join Jonathan Rauch, IHS distinguished fellow and Brookings Institution senior fellow, and Emily Chamlee-Wright, IHS president, for a live-streamed conversation about Rauch’s new book, The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth, on Friday, July 9, from 12:00 – 1:00pm EDT. In...
arxiv.org

On the Expressive Power of Self-Attention Matrices

Transformer networks are able to capture patterns in data coming from many domains (text, images, videos, proteins, etc.) with little or no change to architecture components. We perform a theoretical analysis of the core component responsible for signal propagation between elements, i.e. the self-attention matrix. In practice, this matrix typically exhibits two properties: (1) it is sparse, meaning that each token only attends to a small subset of other tokens; and (2) it changes dynamically depending on the input to the module. With these considerations in mind, we ask the following question: Can a fixed self-attention module approximate arbitrary sparse patterns depending on the input? How small is the hidden size $d$ required for such approximation? We make progress in answering this question and show that the self-attention matrix can provably approximate sparse matrices, where sparsity is in terms of a bounded number of nonzero elements in each row and column. While the parameters of self-attention are fixed, various sparse matrices can be approximated by only modifying the inputs. Our proof is based on the random projection technique and uses the seminal Johnson-Lindenstrauss lemma. Our proof is constructive, enabling us to propose an algorithm for finding adaptive inputs and fixed self-attention parameters in order to approximate a given matrix. In particular, we show that, in order to approximate any sparse matrix up to a given precision defined in terms of preserving matrix element ratios, $d$ grows only logarithmically with the sequence length $L$ (i.e. $d = O(\log L)$).
advisorhub.com

A Conversation with Jim Campbell, Author of “Madoff Talks”

AdvisorHub’s CEO, Tony Sirianni talks with Jim Campbell, Author of Madoff Talks: Uncovering the Untold Story Behind the Most Notorious Ponzi Scheme in History. The two discuss how Bernie Madoff was arrested for fraud in 2008―during the depths of the global financial crisis. And how the 70-year-old market maker, investment advisor, and former chairman of the NASDAQ had orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in world history, fleecing thousands of investors across the globe to the tune of $65 billion.
psychologytoday.com

The Expression of Deceptive Affection

Individuals do express affection that they do not feel. We examined this in conjunction with mate retention and the perceived risk of infidelity. Throughout my Psychology Today series, I have written about the concept of deceptive affection. This is a concept I proposed around 2009 and it describes what happens when feeling and communicating affection diverge. That is, you can withhold the expression of your felt affection. Alternatively, you can express deceptive affectionate messages (DAMs), which are expressions of affection that are inconsistent with your current feelings of affection.
harvardpress.com

Time: A riddle or simply a paradox?

As a wise man once said, “So, no one told you life was gonna be this way.”. Now maybe it’s the fact that I just watched “Interstellar” in Mrs. Burton’s physics class, or maybe it’s the weird COVID-19 limbo that we’ve been stuck in since March 2020, but the strange nature of time has been on my mind recently.
uncommondescent.com

Ten (or so) Pro-Intelligent Design Books You Should Read

On the Design Disquisitions YouTube channel, I’ve posted a new video where I recommend several books of interest, specifically pro-ID literature. Most of the suggestions may be familiar to you, but hopefully there are a few that you’ve not read before. I also give a brief summary of the content of each book. I don’t claim that the books mentioned are necessarily the best, but I think anyone who wants to join the discussion needs to be familiar with some of these.
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

Review: Dana Gioia's love letter to teachers and mentors

Ralph Ellison once noted that the typical American “little man” is exposed to the arts haphazardly. However, Ellison wagered, bereft of systematic aesthetic education though he may be, the “little man has learned to detect the true transcendent ambiance created by successful art from chic shinola.” In the United States, there is no innate correlation between artistic master and hierarchical class. The “little man” leaves his neighbors confused, and his “social mobility of intellect and taste” can feel like a threat to social order.
theparisreview.org

Aisha Sabatini Sloan Wins the 2021 National Magazine Award for Columns and Commentary

The Paris Review is pleased to announce that Aisha Sabatini Sloan’s column for the Daily, Detroit Archives, has received the 2021 National Magazine Award for Columns and Commentary. Sabatini Sloan is the author of the essay collections The Fluency of Light and Dreaming of Ramadi in Detroit as well as the forthcoming book-length essay Borealis and the father-daughter collaboration Captioning the Archives. She is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan. A sampling of the three essays recognized by the award appears below.
obiaks.com

The Art of Deception

A young woman finds herself caught up in international intrigue—and gets her heart stolen—in The Art of Deception from #1 New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts, “the queen of romantic suspense” (The Columbus Dispatch). Adam Haines claims to be an admirer of Phillip Fairchild’s artistry, wishing to practice the...
AMA

How to make peer-to-peer prior authorization talks more effective

Health plans employ prior authorization (PA) and other forms of utilization management (UM) to control access to certain treatments in a bid to cut health care spending. Peer-to-peer (P2P) discussions between physicians and insurance company doctors are too often just another barrier to care, according to an AMA Council on Medical Service report adopted at the June 2021 AMA Special Meeting.
Technologyualrpublicradio.org

Support Your Favorite NPR Podcasts With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Starting today public radio podcast listeners can purchase subscriptions for individual shows through Apple subscriptions channels, making it easy to support their favorite NPR podcasts. Subscribers will enjoy sponsor-free versions of leading NPR shows across news, business, culture, and more, including "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, "How I Built This...
Mental HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

4 Ways To Curb Negative Self-Talk and Be Kinder to Yourself

Psychologists reveal how simply cutting out negative self-talk and speaking to ourselves more kindly can ‘rewire’ our brains to transform self-doubt into self-confidence, stress into serenity, and perfectionism into peace. You’re excited to help organize a community garden with your church group, but when a friend questions a few of...