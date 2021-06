A year after vowing to sell off all his “earthly possessions,” Elon Musk is selling his last remaining property in California. Part response to criticism of his wealth and part decision to get rid of distractions amid his plans to take SpaceX to Mars, Musk sold three of his homes in Bel Air late last year for $41 million. The final home, a 16,000-square-foot and nine-bedroom estate south of San Francisco that Musk said is “rented out for events,” is now also for sale for $37.5 million — a decision that Musk announced in a tweet on Monday.