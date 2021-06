Procreate is one of the powerful digital sketching or painting application programs that has become one of the hallmarks of the digital art world. The app is designed specifically for the iPad, therefore if you’re looking for a version of Procreate for Windows or Mac, it does not exist. It makes sense why the application never made its way to Mac, but there are several laptops in the world of Windows that come with touchscreen capabilities. If you are an artist and if you want to sketch on your Windows laptop using a powerful application like Procreate, then you are in the right place. In this guide, we have curated a list of 10 Best Procreate Alternatives for Windows 10 that you can use for digital sketching or designing.