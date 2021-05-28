Love goes to and fro in ‘The Last Five Years,’ up next from Constellation
Following the success of Sue Jin Song’s one-woman show Children of Medea, Constellation Theatre Company presents Jason Robert Brown’s beloved two-person musical The Last Five Years as the second production in its Season 14: Electric Impulses. The production will be fully staged and filmed at CulturalDC’s Source Theatre using a dynamic multicamera setup and streamed online to audiences across the DC area and beyond.dcmetrotheaterarts.com