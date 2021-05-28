Polar bears hunt seals along large cracks in sea ice
Polar bears in western Hudson Bay sometimes follow large, linear cracks in the sea ice while searching for prey. Those large cracks, known as flaw leads, can occur between fast ice, or sea ice that is fastened to the shore, and pack ice, which is made up by drifting patches of free floating floes of varying sizes. Previous research has shown that these flaw leads are ecologically rich areas for marine mammals. Harbor seals (Phoca vitulina), for example, live near them, perhaps in increasing numbers.wildlife.org