LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- We put it on our face and eyes and lips, but researchers say most of us don’t know there are dangerous chemicals in our makeup. A team of researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested 231 makeup products they purchased in the United States and Canada. 52% tested positive for PFAS. Some of the highest levels were found in foundation, water-proof mascara, and long-lasting lipsticks. “Some of the concentrations that we found cannot be explained away by carry-over contamination. They are evident of intentional use of PFAS chemicals in cosmetic products, ” says researcher Heather Whitehead.