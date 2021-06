Fedspeak. A form of what one pundit refers to as “a turgid dialect of English” used by the Federal Reserve Board Chairman (and other members as well) in making wordy, vague, ambiguous statements of little substance. Some even refer to Fedspeak as Newspeak of Ninety Eighty-Four fame (George Orwell). Today they also call it “forward guidance,” a pleasant term with a ribbon on it to disguise the same blabber. Fedspeak is also sometimes known as Greenspeak after former Chairman Alan Greenspan who was well known for making vague, wordy, and ambiguous statements.