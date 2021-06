These days, it’s like everywhere you go, you’re met with scams. For every 5 legit businesses you see, there are a hundred scams waiting to steal your money! It can be extremely hard to tell the difference between a legit business and a scam, especially if it’s a business like locksmithing, which you usually need in an emergency and probably won’t have a lot of time to research the locksmith that’s coming over to help. Chances are, you might end up falling for a scam and lose a lot more than just a locksmithing fee! However, this doesn’t mean that there’s no way to protect yourself. There are several steps you can take to make sure that you don’t end up falling for a locksmithing scam and in this post, we’re going to be going over 5 of the ways!