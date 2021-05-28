Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP Gains On BoE Confidence

By IronFX
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound tended to gain against the USD, as well as against the EUR and JPY, as BoE policymaker Vlieghe mentioned the possibility of the bank proceeding with a rate hike late next year, or even earlier should the UK economy rebound more quickly than expected. On the other hand, the USD jumped against JPY, as worries in the land of the rising sun are high concerning the path of the pandemic, the pace of economic recovery and the summer Olympics, while Tokyo’s state of emergency may be extended. The common currency tended to weaken against USD, GBP and CHF as ECB’s De Cos statements hinting that the area’s inflationary pressures are of temporary nature and Panetta’s comments that it may be too early for ECB to taper its QE program maintained a dovish tone and may have invited the bears. Overall, the USD remained relatively stable, providing the chance to other currencies to take the initiative, while the market’s attention is turning to the release of April’s inflationary data as well as the consumption rate. The rise of gold’s price semes to have been paused, given that the USD remained relatively stable halting its weakening and US yields tended to rise as characteristically the US 10-year treasury yield reached 1.62% yesterday. Oil prices tended to be on the rise as the uncertainty about Iranian oil continues, while analysts tend to note that the OPEC+ group may retain its plans to gradually ease its production cuts.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gbp#Boe#Gdp#Eur#Boe#Chf#Ecb#De Cos#Qe#Treasury#Iranian#Gbp Usd#Rsi#Usd Jpy#Asian#Eurozone#American#Us University Of Michigan#Baker Hughes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

GBP/USD remains pressured by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain woes. Thursday’s closing below 100-DMA keeps the sellers hopeful. The cable ignores the US dollar’s weakness ahead of PCE inflation data. GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
BusinessInternational Business Times

European Stocks Rise Before UK Rate Decision

Europe's major stock markets rose Thursday as investors marked time before a Bank of England interest rate decision, and after a mixed performance in Asia. In late morning deals, London stocks gained 0.2 percent with the British central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) forecast to hold rates at a record low 0.1 percent at 1100 GMT.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as BoE stands pat

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black just after midday on Thursday as investors digested the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,100.56 and sterling was 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3976 after the BoE kept interest rates on hold at 0.1% and left its bond-buying programme unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold pat on rates and 8-1 to leave quantitative easing unchanged. The Bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, voted to cut the bond-buying programme to £825bn from £875bn.
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
Businessinvesting.com

GBP falls as BoE unchanged, FTSE 100 flies above 7,100

Bank of England keeps rates, QE unchanged, sees inflation spike as transitory. Investing.com – UK assets were impacted by the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy decision on Thursday with the FTSE 100 closing back above 7,100, GBP/USD dropping back below 1.3900 and United Kingdom 10-Year yields dropping back below 0.74%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to 1.3900 mark, fresh session lows post-BoE

GBP/USD came under some heavy selling pressure after the BoE announced its policy decision. The lack of any hawkish turn disappointed investors and exerted pressure on the British pound. A subdued USD price action might help limit any further losses ahead of the key US macro data. The GBP/USD pair...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally on 'dovish' BoE, German business confidence

European shares rallied on Thursday as investors focused on a 'dovish' outcome to the Bank of England's policy meeting. Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee warned against a "premature tightening" of monetary policy. "Markets throughout Europe and the US are enjoying one of the more memorable days in a week that...
Marketsmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher Ahead of BOE Decision

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher as investors look ahead to the Bank of England's policy decision later. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to start trading up 12 points. "In light of recent events and the slight shift in the Federal Reserve's stance on the timeline of a possible rate rise, today's Bank of England meeting could have the potential to mark a similar shift in timing with respect to the withdrawal of its own monetary policy emergency measures," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. The Fed last week brought forward expectations for its first post-pandemic interest rate rise to 2023, while U.K. economic data has improved. The BOE's decision is scheduled to be released at 1100 GMT. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
Currenciesinvezz.com

GBP/USD darts lower after dovish BOE interest rate decision

The GBP/USD retreated after the relatively dovish statement by the Fed. The bank left interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged. It expects to keep buying assets until August this year. The GBP/USD nosedived after the relatively dovish policy statement by the Bank of England (BOE). The pair dropped to 1.3900,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP jumps to fresh daily highs above 0.8580 after BoE policy announcements

EUR/GBP rose sharply during the European trading hours on Thursday. Dovish tone in BoE's policy statement is weighing on GBP. The EUR/GBP pair gained nearly 50 pips with the initial market reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy statement and touched a fresh daily high of 0.8590 before retreating modestly. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 0.8580.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

The Bank of England hit the pound with an unexpected dovish statement. As widely anticipated, the BOE left rates and easing programs on hold. GBP/USD could accelerate its slump on another slide below 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY dives to 154.00 neighbourhood on status-quo BoE

GBP/JPY witnessed some heavy selling after the BoE announced its policy decision. The lack of any hawkish tilt disappointed investors and weighed on the British pound. The JPY benefitted from a modest USD weakness and contributed to the selling bias. The British pound weakened across the board after the Bank...