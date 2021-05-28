Cancel
Stocks Retain Strength – Will FTSE Finally Join The Fun?

By ThinkMarkets
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors’ insatiable appetite towards risk remains intact as we head towards month-end. Though there is the potential for some profit-taking here and there, the trend is clearly bullish for stocks with several major indices trading near record highs. Sentiment is positive towards equities and other assets that stand to benefit from a rebound in economic growth for several reasons. In key economic regions, lockdown measures continue to ease and travel and tourism is slowly resuming at a crucial time, with the hot summer months just round the corner. On top of this, huge monetary support continues to flood the financial markets. Most policy makers at major central banks have persistently dismissed inflation concerns, with the likes of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank keeping their asset purchases programmes running at full throttle. Knowing that central banks have their backs, investors have therefore had little reason to turn bearish towards stocks, with momentum-chasing traders happy to buy every short term dip back to support.

