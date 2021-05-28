Cancel
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComments from ECB officials seriously weakened the euro’s upward trend. After the correction, the EUR/USD currency pair formed a narrow flat within a wider range. If the price goes up from this flat, the uptrend will continue. If the price goes down by the impulsive move, the alternative scenario will be activated. But given that the accumulation is formed in front of the support level, the probability of a breakdown is higher.

www.actionforex.com
Currency Markets Remain Cautious

Currency Markets Remain Cautious

As previously stated, other asset classes, ex-equities, remain far more cautious following the FOMC dot-plot-gate and Bullard in a China shop inflation comments this week. With one eye on next week’s PMIs from Asia and the US Nonfarm Payrolls, currency markets continued to trade sideways with the US dollar quietly consolidating the previous week’s gains.
Fixed currency market prices

Fixed currency market prices

Does a Fixed currency market or market in related Financial instruments apply to a price Fix, prices Fixed to pips and points or are both factored into the equation. For 28 currency pairs based on this arcane topic stressed called interest rates then the total market pips available to trade on any given trade day totals 3274 pips. This assumes prices trade to its full potential of pips.
NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Trading above the key support levels 0.6840, 0.7025, NZD/USD remains in the bull market zone. The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7054 indicated the end of the downward correction and became a signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. After the breakdown of the resistance levels...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Bulls Able To Break 20-DMA Hurdle?

Litecoin Price is facing a hurdle of 20-day short term moving average while also face strong buying interest from lower levels of $100-$105 zone. The coin is currently trading below all vital moving avengers of 20, 50, 100, and 200-Day with average volume action. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading...
GBPUSD Watching 1.3940

GBPUSD Watching 1.3940

The British pound has pulled back from the 1.4000 level against the US dollar currency ahead of today’s all important Bank of England policy decision. A large inverted head and shoulders pattern has formed and is activated while the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3940 level. If the GBPUSD pair dips under neckline support traders may look to buy the pair around the 1.3870 level in expectation of further gains.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

AAVE price analysis: Token is Under Bear's Grip, And The Support of $245 is Broken

The price trend of AAVE token is on a downward trend due to the sell-off in the day. AAVE/BTC pair is trading negative by 8.8% at 0.00605305 BTC. The daily technical chart of AAVE token price broke through the support level and struggled below $245.0. According to the pivot level, the key support levels for AAVE are $245.0 and $135.0, respectively. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $415.0. In addition, the chart also has a rotating top candlestick, showing that shorts and longs have failed to control the currency.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Maker price analysis: MKR Token Fell by 25% Within a Week, May Fall Further

Due to the sell-off of the day, the price trend of Maker token shows a downward trend. MKR/BTC pair is trading negative by 5.5% at 0.0665269 BTC. The daily technical chart of Maker token price fighting to sustain at the support level of $2205. According to the pivot level, the key support levels for MKR are $2205 and $1120, respectively. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $3920. In addition, the chart also has a bearish inverted hammer candlestick, showing bearish reversal with low reliability.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Token Bounceback or Breakdown?

The price trend of LTC token is on an upward trend intraday. LTC/BTC pair is trading positive by 4.5% at 0.003982 BTC. The daily technical chart of LTC token is trying to sustain above support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in LTC is $125.0. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $240. In addition, the chart also has a bullish inside candlestick pattern, showing bullish reversal with medium reliability.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
Currenciesgeeksandcleats.com

Buy and sell currencies with a Forex Broker

A forex broker is a financial institution that offers traders access to a global network for buying and selling currencies. Forex is also short for forex exchange. Transactions in the free marketplace are usually between two different currencies. Forex brokers can also be called commercial forex brokers or simply currency exchange brokers.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

There are both potential long and short opportunities in EUR/GBP just ahead, all depending on what we may get from the Bank of England’s upcoming monetary policy statement. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at a setup on EUR/NZD as it retests channel support, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
Currencieschartattack.com

Factors That Determine the Value of Virtual Currencies

Most of the new items are dominated by Bitcoin trading in recent days. Although investors use bitcoin as a trading currency, they don’t involve exchanges. Bitcoin is the most volatile currency. There are a lot of crucial factors one must be aware of while handling bitcoins. Factors influencing the bitcoin...
Currency Outlook: What To Expect

Currency Outlook: What To Expect

CHF/JPY as written targets 114.00s and from 122.00 highs, profits run +300 pips. From the 119.49 close, 500 pips exists to target for an 800 pip trade. All JPY cross pairs are heading lower to include GBP/JPY as the break is located at 151.92. CAD/JPY is on the verge at 88.36 and much upside remains to USD/CAD as the opposite pair to CAD/JPY.
reserve currency

reserve currency

Here is an up to date chart of “Who is buying Treasuries”. The rising blue line at the bottom are Federal Reserve Banks. The falling red line just above it are foreign investors. The green line up high are private investors. When the blue line crosses the red line then the green line will drop. US Treasuries will plummet. Yields will shoot straight up forming a hockey stick on the chart. Gold, silver, oil and other commodities will skyrocket. All talk of MMT will end. A new chapter of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds will be written.
Currenciesgoldcore.com

Gold as a Currency- Interactive Gold Charts

Gold has a long history as a currency and as part of the monetary system. The use of gold as a currency dates back to 600 BC in what is present-day Turkey. Coins were first made of electrum – which is an alloy made up of gold and silver, with trace amounts of other metals.
MarketsValueWalk

Digital Currency Stocks To Buy

BitCoin and digital currencies are considered too risky for most investors. However, the earlier risks were about legality, integrity of the repositories and illicit use. These are fading now and for high-risk oriented investors, two stocks are appearing as buys in the recent BitCoin market correction: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Square, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ).
Marketsdataversity.net

The Future of Digital Currencies and Data Management

Click to learn more about author Stuart Tarmy. Interest in digital currencies (and, more specifically, cryptocurrency) has risen in the last year, due in part to the interest in touch-free financial transactions caused by the pandemic, rising mainstream business interest in cryptocurrency potential, and the momentum of private initiatives like bitcoin and Facebook’s Diem (previously known as Libra).
Trade Exotic Currency Options

Trade Exotic Currency Options

There should be a page that shows you how many bitcoins are currently in your wallet. Remember bitcoins could be broken up into smaller pieces, to see a decimal with many different zeros software program. (Interesting note, 0.00000001 is one Satoshi, named after the pseudonymous creator of bitcoin). Both charge...
Currenciesbywire.news

Fundamental Value Crypto Currencies

LONDON (Bywire News) - Here at Bywire, an interesting problem did occur a few weeks ago. As we needed some cryptocurrencies (EOS) in order to interact with the blockchain and timestamp articles, we need regular demand to buy to replenish our supply. However, since the 4th of May, the EOS price jumped from 4.70 GBP/EOS to 9.30 GBP/EOS by the 7th of May, back to 6.50 on the 11th of May and up again to 10.00 on the 12th of May. While this is fantastically exciting when you are speculating on a price rise it is a bit confusing if you try to find a good moment to buy EOS to operate the business. Starting a meeting with a cost estimate for operating your smart contract and having a 10% change in the estimate by the end of the meeting is a rather interesting experience.