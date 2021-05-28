The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs
Comments from ECB officials seriously weakened the euro’s upward trend. After the correction, the EUR/USD currency pair formed a narrow flat within a wider range. If the price goes up from this flat, the uptrend will continue. If the price goes down by the impulsive move, the alternative scenario will be activated. But given that the accumulation is formed in front of the support level, the probability of a breakdown is higher.www.actionforex.com