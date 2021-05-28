Cancel
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Holds Gains After Hawkish Comments From BoE Policymaker But The Action Remains Within The Extended Range

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCable is consolidating after Thursday’s 0.60% jump on comments from BoE policymaker Vlieghe who said that the central bank could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of 2022 if the labor market recovers faster than expected. Fresh optimism lifted pound although Vlieghe pointed that the BoE’s action...

Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Building Up Momentum To Exit From Trading Range

The single European currency is trading flat. In fact, EUR/USD is making minor fluctuations despite excellent macroeconomic data released in the US yesterday. Logically, the euro should have weakened significantly. Indeed, US durable goods orders increased 2.3% in May, stronger than the forecast for a 2.0% growth. In other words, consumer activity, which is viewed as the main driving force of the US economy, is clicking into gear. Besides, conditions in the US labor market have been improving. The number of initial unemployment claims contracted by 7K last week. On top of that, the number of continuing claims for unemployment insurance dropped to a greater degree by 144K. Remarkably, the market neglected fresh evidence of a steady economic recovery in the US. Apparently, investors are expecting stronger market catalysts.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls after BoE decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pulls Back From Crucial 1.40 Handle

The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains as we had reached towards the crucial 1.40 level, an area that has been important more than once. This culminated with the Bank of England meeting during the day, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that the market was a bit noisy, but as the central bank failed to change anything, it is not a huge surprise that we have essentially stayed in the same area that we had been in over the last couple of days.
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Falls As BoE Holds Rate, QE Steady

The pound depreciated against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as the Bank of England kept its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, suggesting that energy prices and other factors pushing up inflation will be transient. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Andrew Bailey unanimously...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

GBP/USD remains pressured by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain woes. Thursday’s closing below 100-DMA keeps the sellers hopeful. The cable ignores the US dollar’s weakness ahead of PCE inflation data. GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest weekly gains

Pound still weak across the board after the dovish hold from the Bank of England. GBP/USD up for the week, still under the 20-WMA. The GBP/USD trimmed losses during Friday's American session, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board. Cable rose back above 1.3900 and climbed to 1.3930. It continues to move sideways, with the pound being the weakest among the G10 space.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

The Bank of England hit the pound with an unexpected dovish statement. As widely anticipated, the BOE left rates and easing programs on hold. GBP/USD could accelerate its slump on another slide below 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from US data

BENGALURU (June 25): Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY at 15 month highs and here's what to expect from BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Key Levels to Watch Ahead of BOE Decision

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.4020 (50% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.3897. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3897. Add a stop-loss at 1.4020. The GBP/USD is rising for the fourth straight day as investors wait for the latest Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision. It is trading at 1.3965, which is about 1.30% higher than the lowest level last week.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON BANK OF ENGLAND. Pound-Dollar has staged a healthy 170-pip rebound over the last three trading sessions. GBP/USD implied volatility elevated due to event risk posed by the BoE rate decision. Don’t miss our preview for the Bank of England meeting and how...
Currenciesinvezz.com

GBP/USD darts lower after dovish BOE interest rate decision

The GBP/USD retreated after the relatively dovish statement by the Fed. The bank left interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged. It expects to keep buying assets until August this year. The GBP/USD nosedived after the relatively dovish policy statement by the Bank of England (BOE). The pair dropped to 1.3900,...