West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said on Tuesday that he will vote yes to open debate on a voting rights bill. "Over the past month, I have worked to eliminate the far-reaching provisions of S.1, the For the People Act – which I do not support," Manchin said in a statement sent to Newsweek. "I've found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Today I will vote 'YES' to move to debate this updated voting legislation as a substitute amendment to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and participate in our great democracy."