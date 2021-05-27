Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

David Stamps: Race should not be confused with cultural identity

laconiadailysun.com
 28 days ago

“Critical thinking is the application of logical principles, rigorous standards of evidence, and careful reasoning to the analysis and discussion of claims, beliefs, and issues.” – Wikitionary.org. Critical thinking is what a child does from the moment it becomes aware of itself and its surroundings: I think therefore I am....

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Galileo Galilei
Person
Nicolaus Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Heredity#The Daily Sun#Newtonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Related
Educationyoursun.com

LETTER: Critical race theory should not be taught

A virus is sweeping through our schools across America and it's not COVID-19. It's a once obscure Marxist theory known as the Critical Race Theory that has been able to rise to prominence because of a lack of education in American civics. It teaches that American democracy is oppressive and that white people are inherently racist and allow black people to succeed only if it benefits white people.
Kansas StateSalina Journal

American history can and should be taught in Kansas, despite raging culture wars about critical race theory

Kansans have learned that culture wars don’t stop at the state line. They invade most every aspect of our daily life. Lately the teaching of American history has come under fire. Whether the battle is political (Republican vs. Democrat) or ideological (critical race theory vs. traditional explanations of history), this media-fed assault is taking aim at public schools.
SocietyDaily Jeffersonian

Opinion: Critical Race Theory backlash should not cloud purpose of Juneteenth

I want to be excited that more Americans are aware of Juneteenth than in prior years. Instead, I roll my eyes out of frustration and concern. Awareness, without comprehension and action, is virtually meaningless. News that Juneteenth is a thing is relatively new to many, but the longstanding holiday commemorates...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How critical race theory became today's defining culture-war issue

As the 2020 election entered its final stretch, President Trump was searching for a means of blunting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) fervor that threatened his electoral chances in some swing states. He’d had some success with claims that Democrats supported lawlessness and wanted to defund the police, but, understanding that the best defense is a strong offense, he apparently felt the need to mount a vigorous counterattack.
SocietySlate

How to Avoid the Culture War Trap Around Critical Race Theory

On Tuesday, the culture war over critical race theory reached a new low point. During a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, to discuss a draft policy on transgender student rights, an unruly group of protesters calling themselves “Parents Against CRT” disrupted proceedings and forced officials to shut down public comment. A former Virginia state senator accused the school board of “bigotry” and “depravity,” causing protesters to erupt, officials to abruptly end the meeting, and law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest two protesters. This was just the latest firestorm over an academic theory that has caused conservative backlash all over the country.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

David Stamps: Laconia deserves better than a mob mentality

Juneteenth is now a National Holiday celebrating Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which declared, “all persons held as slaves within any State…shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
Visual Artanothermag.com

The Artist Exploring Northern Working-Class Cultural Identity

“I’m incredibly unhappy when I don’t make things … I’m not going to say it’s a compulsion – I don’t want to give that hacky kind of answer – but it is like that,” says Sheffield-born, London-based artist Benjamin Edwin Slinger, who I’ve known since we were both secondary school students in a dull, grey, former mining town in the suburbs of Leeds. Back then they were known mononymously as Slinger and I don’t think either of us ever imagined that we’d one day be having a conversation about their current solo exhibition A Medieval Choreography at Galerie Karin Guenther, in Hamburg, Germany. Now we are 30, and it’s not just the years we spent as teenagers we have to reflect on, but a decade of processing our own experiences, and the way others perceive our northerness and working-class heritage in lives that have become so far removed from our Yorkshire roots.
U.K.samfordcrimson.com

‘We must stamp out vile cancel culture which stops people having an opinion’

Get weekly highlights from Mirror editor Alison Phillips direct to your email. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Sciencerumormillnews.com

Interviewing the dead Albert Einstein about free will

Note: I’m publishing this piece as an introduction to the scientific tyranny which has overtaken us: the premise that we are machines, and we can be decoded and transformed by genetics. This is a lie on every possible level. For many people, their first taste of this insanity is the...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Culture is more powerful than genes to human evolution, researchers claim

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an...
Societyrobertjrgraham.com

Past, Present are Now

Clients often tell me they do not want to dwell on their past. Reflecting on your past and dwelling on the past are polar opposites. Reflection affords the opportunity to see things in a different light. Dwelling conjures up the same old picture over and over. Therein lies the reason people continue to repeat the same thing over and over and expect different results. – paraphrase Albert Einstein.