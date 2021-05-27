David Stamps: Race should not be confused with cultural identity

“I’m incredibly unhappy when I don’t make things … I’m not going to say it’s a compulsion – I don’t want to give that hacky kind of answer – but it is like that,” says Sheffield-born, London-based artist Benjamin Edwin Slinger, who I’ve known since we were both secondary school students in a dull, grey, former mining town in the suburbs of Leeds. Back then they were known mononymously as Slinger and I don’t think either of us ever imagined that we’d one day be having a conversation about their current solo exhibition A Medieval Choreography at Galerie Karin Guenther, in Hamburg, Germany. Now we are 30, and it’s not just the years we spent as teenagers we have to reflect on, but a decade of processing our own experiences, and the way others perceive our northerness and working-class heritage in lives that have become so far removed from our Yorkshire roots.