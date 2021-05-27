The Best Brushes for Styling Curly Hair
You may think that brushing curly hair is a no-no because it can cause breakage and it conjures up childhood memories of that big cloud of fluff caused by well-meaning parents vigorously brushing out our curls in the name of neatness! It may come as a surprise to learn therefore, that using a brush on curly hair can actually help with curl formation. Read on to find out which types of brushes are out there for styling curly hair and when to use each one.www.naturallycurly.com