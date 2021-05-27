Lloyd James Blackstock, 1943-2021

Lloyd James Blackstock born December 22, 1943 in San Antonio, Tx was called home to be with the lord on May 13, 2021 in Lufkin, Tx. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, 3 months, 8 days. Barbara Cox Blackstock of Livingston, Tx; Daughters Loretta DeSpain & husband Bobby of Cleveland, Tx, Laura Roberts & husband Chuck of Cleveland, Tx; Jennie Strader & husband James of Jasper, Tx; brothers, Bernie Blackstock of Crosby, Tx, Clarence Blackstock & wife Linda of Pennington, Tx; sisters, Sally Bice & husband Jim of Point Blank, Tx, Vergie Dreher & husband Leon of Bedias, Tx, Elsie Hathorn & husband Billy of Channelview, Tx, Ruth Bedford & husband Victor of Columbus, Tx. Nine grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.