Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Lloyd James Blackstock, 1943-2021

thevindicator.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyd James Blackstock born December 22, 1943 in San Antonio, Tx was called home to be with the lord on May 13, 2021 in Lufkin, Tx. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, 3 months, 8 days. Barbara Cox Blackstock of Livingston, Tx; Daughters Loretta DeSpain & husband Bobby of Cleveland, Tx, Laura Roberts & husband Chuck of Cleveland, Tx; Jennie Strader & husband James of Jasper, Tx; brothers, Bernie Blackstock of Crosby, Tx, Clarence Blackstock & wife Linda of Pennington, Tx; sisters, Sally Bice & husband Jim of Point Blank, Tx, Vergie Dreher & husband Leon of Bedias, Tx, Elsie Hathorn & husband Billy of Channelview, Tx, Ruth Bedford & husband Victor of Columbus, Tx. Nine grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

www.thevindicator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Pennington, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Livingston, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Channelview, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
San Antonio, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Blank#The Grand Lodge Of Texas#Trinity Lodge#The Golden Trowel Award#Lloyd L Gibson Chapter#Lloyd L Gibson Council#Knights Templar#Lewis L Sutton Council#Eastern Star#Rainbow Board#Rainbow Assembly#Texas Lloyd#The United Stated Navy#Pace Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...