today, how often do the more important things in life pass by unnoticed? We look back and see huge gaps of nothingness. Have those parts of our life been wasted?. Whether we consider some of our life wasted or not, we have become who we are by the accumulation of all that has happened to the present time. If we want to change our lives, we must begin to move forward in time differently since we can't change the past. We must find a way to become more intentional about creating the life we want and make every moment count.