Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

This Memorial Day, remember especially those who died in Afghanistan, and the loved ones they left behind who still feel the loss deeply

Post-Crescent
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a graduation gift from his mother, a chance to skydive. Quinn Johnson-Harris of Milwaukee made that first jump and declared: "I'm going to live in the sky." And he did, joining the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Homestead High School, carving out a career and a calling, visiting 17 countries as he served his nation, just like his brothers and grandfather.

www.postcrescent.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#President Of Afghanistan#The U S Air Force#Homestead High School#Super Hercules#Wisconsinites#Al Qaeda#Marines#The Special Forces#U S Army Ranger School#Taliban#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
Country
Germany
Related
Militarycapradio.org

As U.S. Troops Prepare To Leave Afghanistan, Local Allies Are Left Behind

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. In Afghanistan, a crisis is mounting. Taliban insurgents are targeting Afghan citizens who aided U.S. forces. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
Religionkeralakaumudi.com

Those who took people to ISIS are still living in India, why only my daughter is left to die? asks Nimisha Fathima’s mother

​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Earlier reports have surfaced that Malayalee women who had joined ISIS will not be taken back to the country. The central government has decided not to take back Sonia Sebastian, Merin Jacob, Nimisha Fathima and Rafeela who are currently lodge in Afghanistan jail. — Despite the Afghanistan government expressing willingness to deport them to India, the centre has not given any response yet. Now, Nimisha Fathima’s mother Bindu has made an emotional reply on this issue. Bindhu has asked why everybody has left her daughter to die in Afghanistan.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Those who lost everything to COVID feel left behind amid reopening

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed urgency to the issue of paid family leave with grassroots organization COVID Survivors for Change joining advocacy group Paid Leave for All to lobby Congress on the issue. The plight of patients experiencing long-term symptoms is a particular area of concern as well as the trauma of bereavement and isolation, which is also taking a massive toll on people across the country. Chris Kocher, the executive director of COVID Survivors for Change, joined CBSN to talk about the difficulties facing survivors and families.
Politicslibertarianinstitute.org

COI #127: Hawks Use Failure of Afghan War as Reason to Keep Fighting

On COI #127, Connor Freeman – writer at the Libertarian Institute – returns to the show to discuss recent events in Afghanistan. The Taliban have recently captured dozens of districts and a border crossing with Tajikistan. The Afghan Army is struggling to provide reinforcements to its special forces, leading to the slaughter of 50 troops. Other soldiers are accepting the Taliban’s terms of surrender. Kyle and Connor discuss how the hawks are attempting to use the failure of the two-decade mission in Afghanistan to justify extending the war.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

US to leave 650 troops in Afghanistan to protect airport, embassy

A contingent of roughly 650 U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan to protect diplomats after the Pentagon completes its overall withdrawal of military forces from the country, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday. As part of the ongoing military presence, several hundred U.S. military personnel will...
Festivalsouthwestregionalpublishing.com

Thanks to those who made Memorial Day meaningful

The small patch of green at the heart of Garfield Ridge came alive with the sounds of a trumpet player, a rifle salute and the singing of patriotic songs, all to honor those who have served in the military and given, as Rhine VFW Post Commander Charlie Johnson said, “the ultimate sacrifice” to keep the U.S.A. and its citizens free.
Public HealthSeattle Times

COVID-19’s late-stage victims haunt loved ones left behind

They came so close. Philip Sardelis already had his vaccine appointment in hand. Cinnamon Jamila Key had just received her first shot. Charles Pryor tried but couldn’t get the coronavirus vaccine in time. Alexey Aguilar had been reluctant to commit to such a new medicine but was coming around to the idea.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US Army developing world’s most powerful laser weapon for a ‘future battlefield’

The U.S. Army is building the world’s most powerful laser weapon, capable of vaporizing targets and interrupting adversaries’ technology signals. The weapon is over one million times more powerful than any other laser developed before, NewScientist reported. According to the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) website, the laser system, known...
Prattsville, NYhudsonvalley360.com

The Prattsville Scoop: Remembering D-Day and those who gave all

PRATTSVILLE — Happy Father’s Day to all you wonderful gentlemen. Apologies to the veterans who served in the U.S. military, took part in D-Day and the landing on Normandy, as well to all those heroes who served in WWII for not acknowledging your service and sacrifice. D-Day was June 6 and we must never forget those who served and/or lost their lives so we can continue to live as we do — in freedom.
Middle Eastsyriadirect.org

Bardarash camp in Iraqi Kurdistan: Those who remain behind

DUHOK — Empty Nutella jars filled with spices stand perfectly ordered on the kitchen shelf. Onions are growing in the garden. Hemrin turns on the fan while she sews the flowery clothes that her husband, Mahmoud, sells in their shop. Their three daughters play in the living room. It feels...