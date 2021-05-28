Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Boy, 11, faces arson charges linked to brush fire in Arizona

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVkSr_0aEsBClg00

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An 11-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges allegedly for starting a brush fire that destroyed two buildings and caused $30,000 worth of damage in Arizona.

The boy has been charged with arson, criminal damage, endangerment and a misdemeanor for reckless burning, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire ignited on Saturday northeast of Camp Verde in the now-defunct Beaver Creek Golf Course. Two uninhabited structures were destroyed, and the fire crept within 20 feet of a nearby home, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that three boys were playing with aerosol cans and a lighter before the blaze erupted, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation pointed to the 11-year-old suspect intentionally setting the fire as the two other boys tried to stop him and attempted to put out the fire before it got "out of control," the sheriff's office said.

"We truly hope this 11-year-old learned his lesson. Wildland crews and firefighters put their lives on the line to protect the residents in our community. YCSO is going to holding those responsible accountable," Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement.

Arizona is well into brush fire season, and authorities warned the public to be cautious of how easily these fires can ignite and spread.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
City
Camp Verde, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Wildland Fire#Brush Fire#Camp Fire#Ycso#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Tennessee detectives seize 16 pounds of fentanyl, 21 kilos of heroin

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Detectives in Tennessee seized 16 pounds of fentanyl as part of a Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force investigation in Nashville, authorities said. Carlos Batey, 44, of Hendersonville, faces charges linked to the drug seizure after four search warrants were executed by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office after a three-month investigation, WZTV reported.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
WSB Radio

Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Baltimore, the city's police commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the shooting erupted in a western district in that city and that the five wounded ranged from serious to critical condition. He declined to release the identities of those who were shot.
Idaho StatePosted by
WSB Radio

‘My heart just dropped’: 85 dogs rescued from Idaho hoarder’s home

KELLOGG, Idaho — An Idaho animal rescue center found 85 dogs abandoned in an evicted renter’s house on Monday night, officials said. Shoshone Pet Rescue received a call from a person who said they were a friend of the evicted person in Kellogg, KREM-TV reported. The organization discovered there were at least 30 dogs left inside the woman’s home, the television station reported.
Utah StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Utah ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks fraud case dismissal

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her defense attorneys have asked a federal judge in New York this week to dismiss charges against her in a fraud case because officers allegedly coerced her into waiving her Miranda rights when she was arrested in Utah.