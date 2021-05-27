Dayton ISD promotes Hostetler to elementary assistant principal

Dayton ISD would like to announce that Mrs. Cynthia Hostetler will be joining the administrative team at SFA Elementary as an Assistant Principal. Mrs. Hostetler is no stranger to SFA as she has worked there as a teacher and interventionist for the past 16 years. Mrs. Hostetler is excited about her new role, “I look forward to working with a great team that I will help support in creating a strong community partnership in order for students to reach their maximum capacity. I want to assist Mrs. Wortham in developing a collaborative team that develops a sense of unity and supports teachers in their mission to encourage and engage their students’ minds. I want Dayton to shine!”