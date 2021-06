When WWE's latest rounds of releases made its way to NXT and the WWE Performance Center last month Indian star Kavita Devi was named as one of the many wrestlers who got cut. Devi first arrived in WWE as a competitor in the 2017 Mae Young Classic and wound up signing with the company later that year. Her television appearances in the years that followed were limited (though she did compete in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34) and she hadn't wrestled a match of any kind since July 2019. But in a new interview with The Hindustan Times, Devi clarified that her time with the WWE isn't over.