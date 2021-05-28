State police: Dead body found along Owasco Lake, possible ‘accidental drowning’

On Friday state police confirmed that they were investigating after a dead body was discovered along the northern shore of Owasco Lake.

They said the body was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

However, at this point it’s believed that the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Police say they are not ruling anything out and that the investigation remains active.

