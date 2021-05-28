Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Release Time In India: All You Need To know about the Netflix series

‘The Harder They Fall’ is the highly anticipated Netflix film of 2021 just after the arrival of the official trailer. The Black Western look is not new to the fans but the way they are stylized is something worth watching and the astonishing stacked cast does not hurt either. Speaking of the creators of this film… it is the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel who definitely is a known name among peers. He is also known as a musician, The Bullitts. Another identity he carries of himself is as the brother of “Kiss from a Rose” singer-songwriter Seal. He is also well known for his amazing script writing contribution with Boaz Yakin for the epic film “Now You See Me” and adding to this he also composed the music score for the same.