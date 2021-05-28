Wake County Register of Deeds Extends Business Hours to 5:00 p.m.

Raleigh, NC - Wake County Register of Deeds, Tammy Brunner announced that the Register of Deeds office has extended business hours by 15 minutes. “We listened to our customers and there is a real need for our office to end the business day at 5:00 p.m. instead of 4:45 p.m. It may not seem like a lot of time, but doing so will have a big impact on the people and businesses we regularly service especially our real estate customers,” said Wake County Register of Deeds Tammy Brunner.