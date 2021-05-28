Netflix K-drama ‘Mine episode 7 and 8’ Release date and time, Spoilers explained!

Lupin is back, and Netflix is in the mood to celebrate Part 2 with a brand new clip. Fans have been pouring into the streaming service to see what’s to come for Omar Sy’s delightful Frenchman. In the clip they posted to Twitter, Netflix teaches the viewers a lesson they should already know, Lupin is always out to get the edge. So, if you think he’s helping you, there should be an immediate question of what he stands to gain from the interaction. Assange Diop has been on a mission since the show began on Netflix and the stakes have only raised over the course of these two seasons. Viewers have really enjoyed Sy’s approach to a character who grapples with a literary legacy and clearing his father’s name. Maurice Leblanc is probably somewhere smiling about it right now. Check out the clip down below.