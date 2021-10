On October 8, 2022, Mortal Kombat will be 30 years old, no longer interested in staying out past nine and wondering if it has been lactose intolerant the whole time. This means, as co-creator Ed Boone wrote on Twitter, it is currently 30 years since the team at Midway began working on Mortal Kombat and making video game history — like Scorpion’s signature “Get over here!” chain-yank. A move that, it turns out, was made up on the fly.

