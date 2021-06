Good news for the fans of Kollywood who are eagerly waiting to watch the most popular Tamil language movie “Kamali from Nadukkaveri” on the OTT Platform. The movie is already premiering on the most popular OTT Platform Zee5 for its fans. However, the movie is already theatrical release on 19th February 2021 and received much attention from the Southside audiences and they loved it to watch. But for those who did not watch yet the movie, now it is ready to take the heart of the fans of the OTT platform. The fans are keenly searching the details of the movie and to make their curiosity over we are present here with all the possible details of it including, star cast, storyline, and OTT streaming date.