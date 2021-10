Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Friday night against the defending 4A State Champion, Riverfield Academy, turned out to be the Brentley Berry and Carter Cockrell Show! The two combined for 264 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns (Berry was 109 yds with 4 TD’s and Cockrell was 155 yds with 3 TD’s).

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO