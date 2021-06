There are two things Philadelphia Eagles fans learn to do before they even learn the rules of football sometimes. They master both the arts of panic and overreaction. If a bad guy has a bad game or even a bad quarter sometimes, he sucks, but there are also times where a guy has a great season but stinks it up for the majority of the time he’s in the City of Brotherly Love, a certain redheaded quarterback that will remain nameless for instance. He’s seen by half of the fan base as the second coming of Joe Montana, and his every mishap is the fault of someone else.