Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola is growing up so fast! The TV host has shared a sweet tribute in honor of her mini-me’s latest major milestone. Lola Consuelos is celebrating her 20th birthday, and her mom Kelly Ripa, 50, couldn’t be more proud! The All My Children alum took to Instagram on June 16 to pay tribute to her mini-me daughter. “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung,” she captioned a black and white Instagram post, showing Lola sitting on a towel with her knees curled up to her chest. “We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”