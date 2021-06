For more than a year, many of us have spent a substantial amount of time in our homes – working from home, schooling from home, and finding entertainment at home. Even as we return to more “normal,” most of us will still be “stuck” at a desk, whether at home, in an office, or a combination of both. All that sitting can lead to health problems like an increased risk of being overweight, chronic neck and shoulder pain, and chronic venous disease. With health risks like these, more and more people are becoming aware of how dangerous a sedentary lifestyle can be.