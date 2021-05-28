Cancel
Chicago, IL

Man charged with murder in Chatham shooting

By Sun Times Media Wire
Andrew McCullum was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as the person to shot and killed 25-year-old Printiss Jones last January in Chatham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

