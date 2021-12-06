ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Win an SUV | The best giveaways of the week

By Christopher McGraw
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. SUVs and crossovers are a hugely popular segment in the United States, making...

www.autoblog.com

informnny.com

The 26 best SUVs for snow

( ) – Driving in the winter can be an unpleasant experience. There’s the discomfort of entering a freezing vehicle to warm it up as well as the inherent safety dangers associated with winter driving conditions. Even if you’re confident in your ability to drive in the snow, your winter driving proficiency may not be shared with other people on the road. Luckily there are vehicles out there to make winter driving safer and more comfortable. Among those vehicles are SUVs across all sizes. We are breaking down the Best SUVs for Snow to help ensure you and your car are properly equipped for winter road conditions.
CARS
Autoblog

Polestar 3 electric SUV previewed, will be made in America

Polestar is beginning a rollout of multiple models, and its first preview into the future was the Precept, a concept that will become the Polestar 5. That model is still a few years away, but next year we'll be getting the Polestar 3, the brand's first electric SUV. And the company has even provided a peek with a camouflaged prototype.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Best Luxury SUV Warranty

In this guide, we’ll review the best Luxury SUV warranties and give our picks for the best car warranty for luxury Sport Utility Vehicles. The best Luxury SUV warranty is going to depend on what you value the most in a warranty and which brands you prefer. Here are some examples of some top SUV warranty programs for luxury options, including how you can navigate between them and find the one that works the best for you specifically.
BUYING CARS
#Suv#Electric Motors#Design#Autoblog#Utv#Subaru#Chevy#Smart Lok#Beadlock Wheels#Fox#Chevrolet#Toyo Open Country
Autoblog

Best used SUVs and crossovers for $10,000 or less

Chances are, if you're an American, what you really want to park in your driveway is a rugged-looking but carlike crossover or SUV. The utility vehicle segment has taken off over the last few decades to the point where some automakers, including massive ones like Ford, have abandoned sedans and hatchbacks in favor of a bevy of variously sized SUVs and trucklets. Not everybody is in a position to spend $45,000 on a brand-new SUV, but the good news is that there are plenty of nice options on the used market, even at the budget price of around $10,000.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Dumb cars that are actually cool

There have been plenty of dumb cars to roll out of factories all across the globe over the course of the last century or so. Most of them aren't really worth talking about, and some actually go on to become sort of collectible. Flops like the Ford Edsel and Pontiac Aztek come to mind. Every once in a while, though, an idea that makes no sense filters through the product-planning cracks and makes it off the drawing board and into the real world, with the result so strange and yet interesting that it moves from the dumb category to the dumb-but-cool category.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT is itching to explore the outdoors

Hyundai is highlighting the new Tucson's rugged side by launching an outdoorsy-looking trim level called XRT for the 2022 model year. It's an appearance and equipment package that gives the crossover a more off-roader-like look while adding a handful of useful features. Based on the SEL with the Convenience package,...
TUCSON, AZ
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Best SUV for Towing: Top Picks

People ask a lot of modern crossovers and SUVS. Theses utility vehicles need to transport passengers, haul gear, and tow trailers; sometimes all at once. So, what is best the SUV for the task, specifically tasks that involve an external trailer being towed behind the vehicle? It really depends on how it is being used. Not everyone is going to need a 10,000 lbs. tow rating to transport two people with a small paddle board trailer. Others though may have a family of five and a 38-foot travel trailer they hope to vacation in, and need maximum trailering capacity.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Gets Super Cruise Back

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is once again back on track to offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system as standard on four of the five available trim levels. The 2022 Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV follows the completely overhauled 2021 model year with a few changes and updates. One of the updates introduced for the 2022 model year is the inclusion of the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system as standard equipment for Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum trim levels, as GM Authority covered previously. By comparison, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade offered Super Cruise as optional on Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum trim levels. The base-model 2022 Cadillac Escalade Luxury trim will not offer Super Cruise, nor was it offered for the 2021 model year.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor taken for a dirty spin on video

Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Even better, there's no soundtrack but the wind and whatever lives under the Bronco's hood, which is certainly turbocharged. We're still not sure which of Ford's twin-turbocharged EcoBoost mills got clearance for duty here; there's a 330-horsepower 2.7-liter in the standard Bronco, a 400-hp 3.0-liter in the Explorer ST, and a 450-hp 3.5-liter in the F-150 Raptor. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter. Whatever it ends up being, its engine note is piped through a true dual exhaust that terminates ahead of the rear bumper, tucked up and out of the way of obstacles.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Escape and Bronco Sport recalled over braking issue

Ford is recalling certain 2021- and 2022-model-year Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers for improperly manufactured rear brake pads that won't stop the vehicles within the government-mandated distance. The problem is said to be caused by a manufacturing error at Continental Automotive Mexicana, the brake pad supplier. Ford estimates there are nearly 125,000 vehicles covered by the recall, none of which have an electronic brake booster, built from December 2020 to November 2011. The model breakdown in the U.S. is:
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Expedition Max Looks Incredibly Hefty

It’s a bus! No, it’s a stretch limo. Actually, it’s the 2022 Ford Expedition XL Max. After seeing the new Ford Expedition Max for the first time, we can confirm that it has an appropriate name. This beast of a family SUV should have more than enough space. The 2022...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Kia Teases New Three-Row SUV

Kia is having a solid 2021. Last month, the carmaker sold 45,318 cars in America, breaking its all-time annual sales record before the year had even ended. On top of this, the Korean firm has released a slew of new eco-friendly models in line with its goal to go all-electric by 2040. A few weeks back, Kia revealed the all-new Niro crossover, and teased the all-electric version of its popular Telluride SUV.
CARS
Motorious

2020 488 Pista Spider Is A Pure Super Car Dream Car

Built to absolute perfection, the 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider held nothing back when it appeared on the market. It’s a dream car from Italy with swooping lines and bold characteristics. This practically brand new 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider has low miles and everything you need. Powering the Italian...
CARS

