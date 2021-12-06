Win an SUV | The best giveaways of the week

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is once again back on track to offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system as standard on four of the five available trim levels. The 2022 Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV follows the completely overhauled 2021 model year with a few changes and updates. One of the updates introduced for the 2022 model year is the inclusion of the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system as standard equipment for Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum trim levels, as GM Authority covered previously. By comparison, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade offered Super Cruise as optional on Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum trim levels. The base-model 2022 Cadillac Escalade Luxury trim will not offer Super Cruise, nor was it offered for the 2021 model year.
