Total positions for energy transition and becomes TotalEnergies

By Nermina Kulovic
offshore-energy.biz
 18 days ago

French energy major Total has moved forward with its transformation plans into a broad energy company with the latest milestone being the company’s adoption of a new name to reflect that transformation. At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, Total shareholders on Friday approved, almost unanimously, the resolution to change...

www.offshore-energy.biz
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Sustainable Energy#Energy Company#French#Totalenergies
