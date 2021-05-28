Total positions for energy transition and becomes TotalEnergies

As Europe embarks upon an unprecedented shift in the decarbonisation of its economy, it is timely to consider some... As Europe embarks upon an unprecedented shift in the decarbonisation of its economy, it is timely to consider some of its greatest assets, be they political, economy or geography related, as well as its most enduring challenges often related to those exact same factors. For Europe as for others, significant dilemmas and trade-offs loom up ahead. The objective of this Comment by Laszlo Varro and Christian Zinglersen is to combine a global ‘policy horizon scan’ view from the IEA with perspectives from the ‘regulatory engine room’ at ACER and offer perspectives on such choices and trade-offs; some of them curiously absent from much contemporary political discourse in the hope that the political ‘command bridge’ of Europe, with its diversity of captains and guides, will find these perspectives relevant to navigate increasingly unchartered waters, namely Europe’s energy transition trajectory. This Comment focus on four such perspectives: