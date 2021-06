ABB’s medium voltage converters will play a vital role in one of the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The converters are ABB’s first major order under its Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) with GE Renewable Energy. A total of 95 PCS6000 medium voltage converters will be installed in GE’s Haliade-X 13-MW wind turbines. Currently, the most powerful offshore wind turbines in the world, they are destined to produce 1.2 GW of power in the first phase of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm.