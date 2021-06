We've got a four-game playoff slate for Wednesday. The Wizards and 76ers start at 7:00 pm ET. The Hawks and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 pm ET while the Grizzlies and Jazz play at 9:30 pm ET. The Mavericks and Clippers are the late-night hammer at 10:00 pm ET. PHI, ATL, and UTA are up 3-1 in their series. LAC and DAL are tied at 2-2. PHI is favored by 6.5 points and the O/U in that game is 229.5. NYK is favored by 1.5 points and the O/U is 208. UTA is favored by 9.5 points and the O/U is 225.5. LAC is favored by 7 points with the O/U at 217.