Corner Kick: UCL Betting Picks + DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Plays with Kevin De Bruyne | 5/29
The following are UCL betting picks where I agree with the results driven by my betting model. I feel comfortable placing at least a unit on these UCL odds and betting picks, including Tottenham. These are selected after careful review of the best available soccer betting lines and Champions League odds, which can be found via OddsShopper. I’ll also go over some of the top DraftKings and FanDuel DFS plays for the UCL Final between Manchester City and Chelsea.www.awesemo.com