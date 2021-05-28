It’s Hard to Trust MLB When They Don’t Deserve Trust

Let's get right into another CubsHQ mailbag to start the week. Q: Kyle Hendricks looked rather shakey in a previous outing. Should we be worried?. I personally am never worried about Kyle Hendricks, a known slow starter and rhythm pitcher. However, Hendrick’s month of April was very bad, leaving him 1-3 with a 7.54 ERA after getting rocked twice by the Braves. Aside from that, Hendricks has allowed more than three runs in an outing just once and waked more than one just three times. Hendricks’ numbers currently sit at a 4.59 ERA in 12 starts. The control has not been quite where we expect it from the Professor, but the Cubs have won his last five starts, and he leads the team with seven wins on the season — despite allowing three runs in each of his last four starts.