Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far
Created by Liz Feldman, Dead to me is a classic black comedy tv show. The series premiered on Netflix in may 2, 2019. Dead to me is the story of this friendship between Jen and Judy. Jen is a real estate agent whose husband recently died. She's a real estate agent who resides in Laguna Beach, California. She is still in the process of recovering from the grief of losing a loved one by therapy, exercise, and other methods.